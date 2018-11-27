Your favorite Sesame Street friends at Uniqlo

One is never too old for Sesame Street! The artist KAWS reimagines the classic Sesame Street characters. Join the Sesame Street Muppets and see the world through a new pair of eyes.

Collaboration between KAWS, the innovative artist who continues to captivate fans worldwide with his elegant and witty collections, and “Sesame Street”. Enjoy the playful graphic designs featuring characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster. The line-up comprises T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts, as well as plush toys.

Visit Uniqlo in SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu today!