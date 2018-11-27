12 rescued after motorbanca capsizes
Daanbantayan rescue personnel fished 12 persons from Lapu-Lapu City from their municipal waters after the motorbanca which they boarded on their way to Samar capsized.
The accident happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the vicinity of Barangay Logon.
Telano Dublin, Daanbantayan DRRM officer, said the victims were supposed to transport the body of a dead relative to Burias island in Samar.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.