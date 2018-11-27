12 rescued after motorbanca capsizes

Daanbantayan rescue personnel fished 12 persons from Lapu-Lapu City from their municipal waters after the motorbanca which they boarded on their way to Samar capsized.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the vicinity of Barangay Logon.

Telano Dublin, Daanbantayan DRRM officer, said the victims were supposed to transport the body of a dead relative to Burias island in Samar.