Capitol resource center project: BAC gives nod to WT Construction

WT Construction passed the post-qualification process of the Capitol’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) for the construction of the 20-story resource center in the Cebu Provincial Capitol compound.

Jone Sepe, BAC vice chair, said all documents submitted by WT during the bid opening was verified and validated by the issuing agencies.

He added that ongoing and previous projects of WT construction have earned the firm positive feedback from DPWH.

Sepe said they will submit their recommendation to Gov. Hilario Davide III for approval and to the provincial board for ratification.