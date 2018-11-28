‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57
By Inquirer.net |November 28,2018 - 12:06 PM
LOS ANGELES — “SpongeBob SquarePants” creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at age 57.
Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.
Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and a Broadway show.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.