Man shot, wounded in Pahina Central shooting

A street dweller is now in critical condition after he was shot by an unidentified assailant in Leon Kilat Street, Cebu City, on November 28, Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as a certain “Jhong” between the ages of 30-35 years-old who sustained gun shot wounds on his body.

Based on the initial investigation conducted by Carbon Police Station, the victim was sleeping along Lion Kilat Street, in front of Barangay Pahina Central when the incident happened.

Police are now looking on a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.