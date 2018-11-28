City Hall employees to get cash incentives

CEBU City Hall employees can start looking forward to a merrier Christmas.

This after the Cebu City Council approved on Tuesday a resolution allowing the distribution of service excellence incentives to the city’s regular and casual employees.

The resolution has directed the Department of Budget to release the funds from the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (Praise).

City Budget Officer Marietta Gumia, said the Praise incentives will be distributed to all regular and casual and Job Order (JO) employees of the city government.

“The budget will come from the realignment of current funds,” Gumia said.

However, Gumia said that they still have to endorse the proposed fund realignment to the City Council for final approval.

The releasing of the bonuses and cash incentives will be scheduled right after a copy of the approved endorsement is received.

Employees who have rendered at least four months of service as of October 31, 2018 will each receive P10,000 cash.

Those who have rendered less than four months of service as of October 31 will receive cash incentives depending on the length of

service.

Those who have rendered three months, two months, one month and less than a month of service will receive P4,000, P3,000, P2,000 and P1,000, respectively.