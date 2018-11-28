Students get early Christmas break

STUDENTS will have something to look forward to as Christmas break will come a week earlier than scheduled.

The Department of Education (DepEd) amended Order No. 25 of 2018 moving Christmas break to December 15 instead of December 22.

“The Department of Education values the importance of spending quality time with the family. The Christmas season provides an opportunity for Filipino learners to strengthen their emotional bonds with their family,” the order signed by Education Sec. Leonor Briones read.

“However, Dec. 15 shall remain to be a class day intended for student activities,” the order added.

Thus, students will have a 17-day break, including weekends, as classes resume on January 2, 2019.

Grade 7 public school teacher Leslee Paradiang, however, said the earlier break should also mean that students should double time on their school work.

“Taas pa ang coverage sa third quarter and gamay nalang ang school days sa December so need gyud mi mag double time karon palang para ma-tackle namo tanan topics,” Paradiang said.

But she was also happy over the longer and earlier break as it would give her more time with her family.

“Maka-spend mi og more time sa family and sort of maka-relax pod mi ba,” she added.

DepEd Cebu City Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan clarified that the school calendar is still the same.

“It is fine. The intent is very clear in the DepEd order. The calendar days is still maintained,” said Dagatan.

He reminded teachers not to spend too much on Christmas parties.

“To instill the value and true essence of Christmas is not through expensive parties but through a simple celebration

coupled with love and sharing,” said Dagatan.