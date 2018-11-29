P5M drugs seized in Subangdaku buy-bust

Authorities seized P5 million worth of suspected shabu from a suspected drug personality during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City around midnight on Thursday, November 29.

Police identified the suspect as Belen Abellana, 36, from Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.

Seized from the suspect were four big packs of suspected shabu weighing 400 grams.

The operation stemmed from a week of surveillance, said Supt. Bernouli Abalos of the Mandaue City Police.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the Cebu Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Mandaue City together with the Mandaue City Police Office.

The suspect is now detained at the Mandaue Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.