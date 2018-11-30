A day after the fire: City Hall suspends renewal of Carbon Market vendors lease permits

The Cebu City government has ordered the indefinite suspension of the renewal of lease permits of vendors who occupy the Carbon Public Market Complex.

Lawyer Winifreado Orcullo Jr., the city market administrator, made the announcement Friday morning or a day after a fire damaged stalls and offices located at the Carbon Market Unit 3.

Among those damaged by the fire were the offices of the City Market Authority and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (Probe).

Orcullo said they are still doing inventory of documents that they managed to save after the fire was put out Thursday night.

“We’re still looking for temporary areas where we could house our office. But as of now, the renewal of permits is suspended indefinitely,” Orcullo added.