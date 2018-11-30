Tumulak: More blue guards to secure CSBT during holiday rush

A total of 35 security guards will be deployed at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) starting on Saturday (December 1) to ensure that terminal operations will remain safe and orderly for the holiday travelers.

Jonathan Tumulak, CSBT terminal manager, said that more security personnel will be deployed on December 21 when a huge volume of commuters is expected to crowd the terminal to go home to their provinces for the holiday break.

Tumulak said that he also plans to again tap local government units in south Cebu to deploy their buses to fetch passengers that may be left stranded by the holiday rush.