Two other members of Nadera gun-for-hire group nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City police apprehended two other alleged members of the Nadera gun-for-hire group in Paradise 3, Barangay Kinasang-an on Monday, March 24.

The suspects were the alleged cohorts of Jerson Tapere, who was previously presented by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa.

Police nabbed Tapere’s alleged cohorts identified as Rostom Sanchez Sialana, 25, and Kian Labitad Dumasig, 18.

The two men were the subjects of a follow-up operation conducted in Brgy. Kinasang-an at around 12:50 p.m. on Monday following the attempted murder of a painter named Rodolfo Dumasig Jr., 42.

Dumasig was the victim of a shooting incident at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 22.

Authorities identified Tapere as the gunman while Sialana and Dumasig allegedly acted as the spotters or lookouts.

Tapere was the first to be identified as an alleged member of the Nadera Gun-for-hire group and was presented to the local media on Monday. His cohorts, however, were also believed to be members of the same gun-for-hire group.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of CCPO, revealed that the two other suspects acted as spotters for Tapere. Both men are also allegedly street-level drug peddlers.

As of this writing, both men are in police custody and will be facing charges related to illegal drugs.

Macatangay stated that if Tapere’s accomplices were not arrested, their illegal activities would have possibly worsen in the near future.

As part of their ongoing investigation, police will be probing whether the arrested suspects have been involved in other crime incidents committed in Cebu City and neighboring communities.

In addition, Macatangay said that they are gathering information to identify and locate the remaining members of these groups which are being utilized by drug personalities to kill their targets.

With the arrest of the three Nadera gun-for-hire suspects, Macatangay said that they are hopeful that the number of shooting incidents in Cebu City would decline.

“Hopefully mokunhod ang atoa nga mga incidents nga nalambigit og pagpamusil ngari sa atoa nga syudad. But we are also exploiting other information coming from them kung naa pa bay lain nga ni-exist,” she stated.

