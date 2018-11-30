City pays tribute to Bonifacio

Mayor Osmeña encourages youth to participate in community building

Start young. This was the message by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña addressed to young adults in a speech he delivered for the celebration of the 155th Bonifacio Day yesterday.

Osmeña stressed the importance of the youth’s participation in community-building.

“In the past, we have very young leaders. Our culture does not really pay attention to the youth. This is something we have to reflect on,” said Osmeña.

He also urged the public to continually recognize the efforts of Gat Andres Bonifacio, who is also the father of the Philippine Revolution. “There are so many things we have to learn from our history but right now, let’s pay tribute to Gat Andres Bonifacio,” Osmeña said.

“It’s because of people like Andres Bonifacio now that we’re united. Let us not forget what it took him to make that decision. He was not an educated person. He was very poor but he stood up for something,” he added.

Yesterday morning, the Cebu City government, through the City’s Cultural and Historical Commission (CHAC), organized a simple, 30-minute ceremony to honor Bonifacio at the Plaza Independencia.

Aside from Osmeña, other City Hall officials who attended the event were Cebu City North District Rep. Raul Del Mar, and Councilors Margarita Osmeña, Joel Garganera, and Eugenio Gabuya Jr. Police officers led by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, were also present.