421 Naga City inmates moved to Cebu City Jail

THE 421 inmates of the Naga City Jail had been transferred to the Cebu City Jail Female Dormitory in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7) compound in Barangay Kalunasan yesterday dawn.

The transfer was facilitated by the BJMP-7 Special Tactics and Response (Star) Teams and Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) while the regional police’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG) were deployed to secure the convoy of the route.

The transfer of the Naga City inmates stemmed from the assessment of the geologists from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Central Office who classified the location of the Naga City Jail in Barangay Naala, Naga City, as having high to very high landslide risk.

The inmates will have to stay in Cebu City Jail for at least three months while the local government unit carry on with the technical works to stabilize the slope behind the jail.

Cracks have also manifested at the cliff that towers behind the two-storey jail facility.

The jail compound is within the one-kilometer radius from the ground zero of the massive landslide in Barangay Tinaan that buried 57 houses and claimed 78 lives, with six persons still unaccounted for.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) unit installed at the roof deck of the penitentiary captured the landslide incident past 5 a.m. on September 20.

The Naga City government has committed to give a P20 daily meal allowance for each inmate while they temporarily stay in Cebu City Jail.