STC retains PSDL volleyball title

The St. Theresa’s College (STC) volleybelles successfully defended their title in the 7th season of the Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) volleyball competition.

STC defeated St. Louis College-Cebu Lady Cardinals, 15-25, 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 15-7, on Saturday afternoon, December 1, at the SLCC covered court in Sudlon, Mandaue City, Cebu.

STC’s Angeli Mariel Bacalso was hailed as this season’s Most Valuable Player.