Slight drop in temperature expected
With the start of December, expect a slight drop in temperature, the weather bureau Pag-asa said.
Weather Specialists Jomar Eclarino of Pagasa Mactan said they anticipated about a temperature ranging from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius this month.
Eclarino said the cold temperature is usually experienced at dawn.
He said Cebu can also expect scattered rainshowers in the coming days.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.