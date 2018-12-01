Palace extends condolences to US

MALACAÑANG Palace extended its condolences to the United States of America following the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.

“The Palace is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President George Herbert Walker Bush of the United States of America,” Palace Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Filipino nation and people, we wish to convey our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Bush, as well as to the government and the people of the United States of America.”

Bush died on Friday, US time, at the age of 94.

Panelo then remembered the words of Bush when the latter was still alive.

“He stood for freedom and his words about the subject ring a bell until this day when he said, ‘The anchor in our world today is freedom, holding us steady in times of change, a symbol of hope to all the world’,” he said.