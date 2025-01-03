Central Visayas: 504 policemen undergo surprise drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 504 police officers from the different cities and provincial police units across Central Visayas were subjected to a surprise drug test on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The program, which is conducted regularly, also included personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB 7).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the agency’s officer-in-command decided that it would be timely to conduct the random testing on the first week of the new year.

She also stated that it was the PRO-7’s target to have all of the personnel undergo drug tests. The purpose of this collaborative effort among agencies is to strengthen the internal cleansing measures within the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In the event that an officer’s test would come back positive, Rafter said that they would be taking the steps to process the appropriate administrative cases against the individual.

According to PRO-7, the tests are done to cultivate “a drug-free environment within the police force,” putting emphasis on how important accountability and healthy practices are.

“The surprise drug tests reflect PRO7’s commitment to promoting professionalism and transparency within the Philippine National Police. It is essential that we maintain the integrity of our organization while serving our communities,” said PRO-7 officer-in-command Police Brigadier General Roy Parena in a statement.

In Central Visayas, police confiscated illegal drugs worth P1.57 billion and marijuana plants valued at P7.1 million during the conduct of 7,557 police operations from January 1 to December 31 in 2024.

These operations resulted in the apprehension of a total of 8,772 drug suspects.

According to PRO-7, this accomplishment in a span of one year shows their commitment in addressing the longstanding problem of the proliferation of illegal drugs and promoting the safety of all members of the community.

