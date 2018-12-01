Gatchalian urges Duterte to continue suspension of 2nd tranche of oil tax hike

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian wants President Rodrigo Duterte to continue with the suspension of the second tranche of the excise tax on petroleum products despite the advice of his economic managers.

“I urge President Duterte to still push through with the suspension of the second tranche of the excise tax on petroleum products despite the recommendation of his economic managers to cancel the suspension,” Gatchalian said in a statement issued yesterday.

Gatchalian made the statement after Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III revealed that the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) was planning to recommend to Malacañang to push through with the P2-per-liter fuel excise tax hike in January, due to easing prices of international crude.