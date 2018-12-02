CCPO starts adopt a street child program for Christmas

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will adopt a child for a day and treat him to a whole day of fun.

CCPO Director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma said this will be one of their programs for Christmas.

“All units, all officers are tasked to adopt a street child para mabigyan siya ng treat (so he or she will be given a treat),” said Garma.

The adopt a child for Christmas of CCPO will start today, Dec. 3.

Garma said that together with the Parian Police Station they identified a 15-year-old girl whom she will adopt today to give her a treat.

“Papaligoan namin at saka bibihisan. Yung na-identify namin is street child talaga kun saan yung mama niya walang trabaho yung tatay naman basurero at nakatira lang sa street,” said Garma.

(We will bathe and clothe her. The child is really a street child whose mother is jobless and her father a scavenger. They live on the streets.)

The street child will be treated to a movie, a tour around the city, a meal at a restaurant, and new clothes.

Garma said that the day will start with going to tourist spots in the city, then off to the mall for shopping and a movie and end with a Mass at a church before returning her to her parents.

“At kapag nabalik na yung bata, yung mga officers at station natin magbibigay din sila ng konting pagkain para may pagsaluhan naman yung pamilya,” said Garma.

(And when the child is already with the parents, our officers and police stations will give food so the family will have something to share during dinner)

The purpose of the adopt a child is to make a street child experience really being a child, said Garma.

She added that even in their own little way the police are able to give back to the community.

“You know if you are a street child you are deprived of experiencing a normal life. Kung madumi ka, at papasok sa isang fastfood chain o restaurant tinitingnan ka. Wala ka access sa mga tourist spots, bawal kang pumasok sa mga mall,” said Garma.

(You know if you are a street child you are deprived of experiencing a normal life. If you are dirty, and you will enter a fastfood chain or restaurant you will be judged. You do not have an access to tourist spots, and you are not allowed to enter malls)

The CCPO hopes that by this program they will be able to inspire these street children to strive hard in life, said Garma.

“We do this for them (street children) not to forget that there is a better life waiting in the future,” Garma said.

“And then they will develop the hope and they will aspire to have a better life because they experience what is a normal life,” she added.