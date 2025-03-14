Aboitiz Football Cup Champion’s League: 8 squads set to clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of the country’s top under-18 and under-16 football squads are set to battle in one of the most anticipated finales of Aboitiz Football Cup Season 24—the Champion’s League—which kicks off tomorrow, March 15, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Cebu will be well represented in the tournament, with the formidable Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and Don Bosco-Liloan carrying the banner of the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

The two Cebuano squads will compete against teams from the Davao South Regional Football Association, Quezon-Batangas Regional Football Association, and Central Luzon Regional Football Association, all of whom are regional champions from various Aboitiz Football Cup legs.

The opening ceremony is set for 8:00 AM, followed by a full slate of matches throughout the day. Cebu’s teams will take the field in the first two matches of the tournament. The DBTC Greywolves (U18) will go up against Rovers FC of Davao South RFA at 9:35 AM, while DB Liloan (U16) will take on Davao Hyenas FC of Davao RFA at 9:00 AM.

The tournament follows the standard 11-a-side format but will feature a shorter 30-minute playing time per half, adding a fast-paced dynamic to the competition.

For the first time in its 24-year history, the Aboitiz Football Cup is introducing the Champion’s League as a special side event, elevating the competition and giving regional champions an additional platform to showcase their skills.

These aren’t just representatives from various football associations—they are the best in their respective regions, making this tournament a true battle of champions.

Also present tomorrow are the officials of the CRFA along with Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Aboitiz Foundation’s President and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Jorenz Tanada, the the head of corporate regulatory affairs of the Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI), Jokin Aboitiz, the Chairman – AboitizPower Enerzone Group, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) CEO Athanasios Titonis.

