Torralba to file a case against police

THE son of a Cebu-based broadcaster, who was detained for reportedly pointing a gun at a man and chasing after him with his car in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City , is looking to file administrative cases against the police for alleged maltreatment.

Mickel Niño Torralba, son of Cirse “Choy” Torralba, claimed that he was illegally detained by police for possession of a firearm merely based on allegations made by a certain Harris Ybañez.

Ybañez reportedly told police that he found the gun inside Torralba’s car after it crashed into a post along V. Rama street.

According to Torralba, the police did not actually find a firearm inside his car during the incident but received a gun from Ybañez who “surrendered” it to them.

“He was holding the gun, why was he not detained? They detained me because someone said I owned the gun. I do not own the gun and I do not have a gun in my car,” Torralba told Cebu Daily News in an interview.

Torralba felt that he was not given a chance by the police to explain his side prior to being detained.

He will leave the case to his lawyers who will determine the specific charges to be filed against the cops, Torralba said.

According to Chief Inspector Henrix Bancoleta, commander of the San Nicolas Police Station where Torralba was detained,

Ybañez was a friend of Condor Fabiliar, the man whom Torralba allegedly threatened and chased after with his car.

Bancoleta said that Fabiliar and Ybañez had both filed affidavits against Torralba claiming that the gun was used by the latter during the incident.

“In my initial interview with Torralba, he admitted to me that he owned the gun. Now he’s saying that he doesn’t own the gun,” said Bancoleta.

According to Bancoleta, Torralba admitted that the gun has been his property for a long time and he often placed it inside the car.

Police continue to investigate the case and will file charges of grave threats, damage to property, physical injuries, and illegal possession of firearms against Torralba on Monday, said Bancoleta.

He also said that he is ready to face any charges Torralba may file against San Nicolas policemen.

“It is his right,” said Bancoleta.

On Saturday dawn, Torralba who was driving a grey Toyota Corola, overtook and blocked the car driven by Fabiliar, who was on board a black Honda Brio Amazon along B. Rodriguez Street.

After blocking Fabiliar’s car, Torralba got out and allegedly pointed a gun at Fabiliar to force him out of the car.

Fearing for his life, Fabiliar quickly fled from the scene, which led himto lose control of his car upon turning to V. Rama Street,

where the car spun uncontrollably hitting a tree, a parked motorcycle, and a concrete fence before coming to a stop.

Torralba allegedly chased after Fabiliar and before the latter could get out of his car, Torralba allegedly bumped his own car intentionally into Fabiliar’s car before the broadcaster son’s vehicle hit a post.

Bancoleta said that police will not file a case against Fabiliar despite the damage to properties along V. Rama street as it has been established that Fabiliar was running for his life.

However, the owner of the properties may file a case against Fabiliar or settle the damages among themselves.