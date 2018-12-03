Christmas is for children at AppleOne

It’s the “time to care and time to share” at Appleone Properties Inc. as they lit their Christmas tree last November 26.

Adorned with traditional Christmas colors, the twelve-feet (12ft) Christmas tree of AppleOne also had a Santa corner beside it, which was especially dedicated to children as their symbol of gratitude for its success in the industry over the years.

Making the ceremony even more meaningful as it already was, the Children’s Joy Foundation serenaded the crowd with its joyful rendition of popular Christmas songs.