An enchanting prologue to bai Hotel’s grand opening

It was a night filled with fantasy as bai Hotel entertained the guests with an enthralling tale of fantastical creatures landing to bai and lighting up its first ever Christmas tree on the eve of its first anniversary last November 23.

The Christmas tree was embellished with dazzling ornaments, which seated on the lobby perfectly accentuating its high ceilings. Indeed, it was a visual appetizer as the night continued at the Lapu-Lapu Ballroom where exhilarating performances from aerialists and Morisette Amon made the evening rendezvous even more unforgettable.