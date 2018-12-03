Christmas by the bay: Mandani Bay’s spectacular trees

Adorning the lush landscape of Mandani Bay’s Show Gallery along F.E. Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City are multiple outdoor Christmas trees sparkling. Inside, a 20-footer welcomes guests, exuding Mandani’s signature experience of luxury and abundance.

On November 10, Mandani Bay kickstarts the festive season with a multiple-tree lighting ceremony at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery. Aptly themed as Christmas by the Bay, Mandani Bay’s trees and annual Christmas outreach activities showcase the warmth and joy of Cebuanos’ spirit of solidarity. This year, Mandani Bay has taken it a notch higher by showcasing 4 outdoor tree installations and 1 indoor tree installation.

A mini-orchard inspired by Mandani Bay’s four passions of: culture, creativity, adventure and water, sits beautifully beside the bay. The multiple trees’ lights dance and glisten against the gallery’s outdoor water feature, which makes a spectacular sight.

Since 2016, Mandani Bay has truly developed Cebu’s landscape into a world-class lifestyle destination by blending high standards of design and construction with the rich Cebuano heritage. A development that the Cebuanos truly deserve.