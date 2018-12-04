Dalaguete couple robbed, killed; daughter now recovering from stab wound on the face

A couple from Barangay Langkas, Dalaguete town in south Cebu died after they were repeatedly stabbed by two neighbors past 8 p.m. on Monday.

The fatalities were identified as Servando Ramos, 57, and Ana Maria Grace Ramos, 47.

Their 12-year-old daughter, who witnessed the killing, is now in a stable condition while admitted in a private hospital.

PO2 Brycel Ricaborda of Dalaguete Police Station said they are now conducting manhunt operation against suspects Antonio Jabagat and his nephew Alejandro Jabagat.

Quoting the testimony of the 12-year-old daughter, Ricaborda said that the two suspects knocked on their door past 8 p.m. on Monday.

“Gipasulod ra sa iyahang ginikanan. Pipila lang ka minuto nakadungog nalang siya siyagit sa iyahang mama ug pagkakita niya naa na sa sawg iyahang papa nga nadungaban,” said Ricaborda.

Ricaborda said that the suspects also stabbed Maria Grace and later on the couple’s daughter whose name is bring withheld by the police.

The girl was inside her room when the two suspects entered their home.

Servando sustained a stab wound on his neck which caused his immediate death while Maria Grace had a stab wound on her abdomen.

Their daughter was wounded on her left cheek.

Ricaborda said they are now looking at the possibility of robbery after Servando lost his sling bag which contained at least P80,000 and other valuables.