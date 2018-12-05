Third round of bonus for CH employees set to be released

EMPLOYEES of the Cebu City government just got another reason to be truly merry this Christmas.

This after the city administrator released the guidelines for the distribution of the Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) for all regular and casual employees of the city.

Acting City Treasurer Veronica Morelos told reporters on Wednesday (December 5), that the PEI is the third tranche of bonus released to city hall employees this December.

“We already received a memo from the city administrator, containing the guidelines on how to distribute the PEI,” said Morelos.

There are over 5,000 regular and casual workers in Cebu City Hall and each of them is entitled to receive at most P5,000 worth of financial incentive.

“Those who can receive the P5,000 from the PEI are those who have rendered at least four months of service, as of November 30. If your length of service has not reached four months, then that’s when we start computing percentages,” she added.

According to Budget Circular No. 2017-4 of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) which served as the guidelines on releasing PEIs, employees working for three months to less than four months are entitled to receive 50 percent of the P5,000 or P2,500.

Those who have rendered service of two months to less than three months are entitled to receive 40 percent or P2,000; 30 percent or P1,500 for work length of one month to less than two months; and 20 percent or P1,000 for less than one month of service.

“The Productivity Enhancement Incentive shall be given not earlier than December 15 of every year to all qualified government employees at Five Thousand Pesos (P5,000) each for the purpose of improving the government employees’ productivity,” the DBM circular stated.

Last week, the city council also approved an ordinance granting P10,000 financial bonus for each regular and contractual employee, and P2,000 for each job-order employee which was for immediate release.

It was on top of the 13th month pay released earlier to all regular and casual employees of

Cebu City Hall.