Election gun ban: 4 violators arrested so far

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested four individuals for allegedly violating the nationwide gun ban, which began on Sunday, January 12, the first day of the election period.

The police force earlier explained that the gun ban aims to ensure peace and order, as the government believes it could reduce gun-related violence during the upcoming midterm polls.

“Actually sa report namin dalawa, pero ‘yung tinext po satin apat na po yung nahuli from BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), Regions 12 (Soccsksargen), 6 (Western Visayas), and 3 (Central Visayas) ang nahuli natin na lumabag ng Comelec gun ban,” PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said in an ambush interview.

(Based on our report, we arrested two. But the text I received says it already climbed to four from BARMM, Regions 12, 6, and 3.)

Exempted from gun ban

In the same interview, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Aimee Ferolino revealed that 1,131 individuals and members of security agencies have been exempted from the nationwide gun ban.

Comelec chairman George Garcia warned violators that they would face two offenses — one under the commission and another under Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“Syempre halimbawa wala kayong exemption mula sa Comelec tapos ang dala dala niyo lang ay lisensya and permit to carry kayo ay pupwedeng makasuhan ng Comelec ng election offense one to six years imprisonment ‘yan,” Garcia said.

(If you don’t have an exemption from the Comelec and you’re only carrying a license and permit to carry, you can be charged by the Comelec with an election offense, which carries a penalty of one to six years of imprisonment.)

