South Korean dancers to join Sinulog 2019

Spectators of Sinulog 2019 will be greeted with performances from contingents outside the country.

In a press conference today, Councilor Dave Tumulak announced that performers from Wonju City, South Korea expressed intentions to join next year’s festivities as guests.

“This is the first time in Sinulog history that there are foreign contingents who will be guest performers,” said Tumulak, who is the overall chairperson of the executive committee of Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

He added they are expected to arrive in Cebu City this January 16, 2019.