Woman arrested in Lapu-Lapu buy-bust

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 6.

The suspect was identified as Erma Toring, from Barangay Babag.

Authorities recovered 12 small sachets of suspected shabu all worth P92,394 from her.

The operation was conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City Police’s City Intelligence Branch (CIB), led by Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino.

Suspect is now detained at Lapu-Lapu City Police stockade pending the filing of charges.