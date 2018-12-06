CCM finishers medal not made in China anymore

ONE OF the things the organizing Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) did after the 2018 edition of the Cebu City Marathon was to listen to the feedback of the participants.

The group did this to make sure it would be able to improve the succeeding editions of the prestigious race.

There were two concerns after the 2018 edition. One was the quality of the finisher’s medal and the other was the route of the 42-kilometer race.

The organizers look to fix both problems for the 2019 edition, which is slated January 13, 2019, starting and ending at the Cebu Business Park.

“In CERC, we always listen to our participants’ feedback, especially the negative ones so that we can improve,” said Meyric Jacalan, one of the organizers and a CERC official, during a press conference yesterday at the Mooon Cafe at the Ayala Center Cebu.

According to Jacalan, some runners told them that the finisher’s medal has poor quality.

“We are now making the medals in Cebu so it will be proudly Cebuano-made, and not from China anymore. So expect a bigger medal with a new design. It will be heavier than the previous ones,” said Jacalan, who was joined by fellow organizers John Pages, Kenneth Casquejo, Joel Juarez and Jesse Taborada in the press conference.

“We understand a lot when it comes to the quality of the medals because most runners consider the medals very memorable. So it is going to be a new design, bigger in size, have better quality, and heavier than before.”

Jacalan added that they will also be changing some parts of the 42k route since a lot of runners complained that it is too difficult on the way back.