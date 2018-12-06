OTBT yields P5.2M in shabu

POLICE arrested at least 12 persons, rescued two minors, and seized P5.2 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drugs operations in Cebu City on Thursday.

No one was killed.

The simultaneous raids were part of yet another One Time, Big Time operation where operatives served search and arrest warrants in different parts of the city.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office, said they will continue to go after drug personalities and other criminals.

“We will do this every month. There will be no letup in our campaign,” she said.

Despite the number of operations, Garma said illegal drugs can still be found in several places in the city.

“While we, the police, do something about it, drug groups are also innovating ways to dispose illegal drugs,” she said.

“We shall continue going after them,” she added.

Charges of illegal possession and selling of drugs will be filed against the arrested suspects.

In Lapu-Lapu City, police arrested four persons, three of them female in separate buy-bust operations in Barangays Babag and Punta Engaño early yesterday morning.

Erma Toring, 38, was the subject of a buy-bust operation in Barangay Babag early yesterday morning. Police allegedly confiscated 12 small packs of shabu valued at over P92 thousand.

The buy-bust operation in Sitio Maxima, Barangay Punta Engaño, conducted later in the day, yielded three suspects identified as Magdalena Laguador, Marivic Custora and Berson Sere.

Authorities allegedly recovered eight small sachets of shabu valued at over P5,000.

The suspects are now detained pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.