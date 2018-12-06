S.Korean dancers to rev up Sinulog 2019

For the first time in Sinulog history, a foreign contingent will be joining and performing in the festivities this January.

Councilor Dave Tumulak announced yesterday, Thursday (December 6) that performers from Wonju City, South Korea will give a foreign flavor to Cebu’s premier festival held in honor of the Child Jesus.

“This is the first time in Sinulog history that there are foreign contingents who will be guest performers,” said Tumulak, the overall chairperson of the executive committee of Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

“(Representatives from) Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival sent a communication to SFI, stating they want to join Sinulog 2019,” he added.

Based on their letter to Tumulak, the Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival wanted to showcase Korean culture in the Philippines’ biggest festival.

“We want to show good Korean Traditional Performance to audiences of Sinulog and contribute to the success of Sinulog 2019,” said portions of the letter from Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival.

Tumulak also bared that the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will participate in next year’s festivities also as a guest performer.

“PRO-7 director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, said he is also a devotee of the Señor Sto. Niño,” he said.

Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival

According to their website, the Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival is known for having the “biggest and longest street parade festival” in South Korea.

Similar to Sinulog, it features cultural and traditional dances. It is a weeklong celebration held every September, and is sponsored by the Wonju Cultural Foundation.

Tumulak said Wonju’s performers requested SFI to provide stay and meal accommodation during their stint here.

“They are expected to arrive on January 16, 2019 and may leave on January 21. But they expressed willingness to shoulder their own plane tickets,” said Tumulak.

He added that he has referred the matter to the higher-ups of SFI to determine how much will be allocated to the visiting squad.

In 2017, Tribu Lumad Basakanon won third place overall in South Korea’s Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival.

It was also declared as the top international team in the five-day competition.

Tribu Lumad Basakanon represented Cebu’s Sinulog Festival, and the country’s lone delegate to the competition.