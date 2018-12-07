Three CDN columnists among Tatak UP awardees
Two columnists of Cebu Daily News were conferred with the Tatak UP sa Sugbu Awards on December 6 for their contribution to the Cebuano community.
Cris Evert Lato-Ruffulo, a Mass Communication graduate of UP Cebu, was awarded for her contributions in community empowerment through her group, Basadours, that advocate literacy through storytelling.
Jose Eleazar “Jobers” Bersales, a Philippine Studies graduate of UP Diliman who writes a column at CDN, was awarded in the category of Culture and Heritage with focus on conservation.
Bersales said the award serves as a motivation to continue with their work and a mark that they are on the right track.
The other awardees include Mandaue Vice Mayor Atty. Carlo Pontico Fortuna, Anita Estrera-Baleda, Ma. Teresa Canton, Prof. Raymun Fernandez, environmental lawyer Rosa-Liza Eisma-Osorio, Atty. Ian Anthony Sapayan, Haidee Palapar and Arch. Michael Torres.
