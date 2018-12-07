CSWS may have to cease implementation of some programs with budget cuts

Left with no other choice, Mandaue City Social Welfare, and Services (CSWS) Head Jessie Perez said they will have to make adjustments in their 2019 appropriation following cuts in their allocation.

Opposition councilors approved only P25 million of their P35 million budget request.

The allocation for the CSWS donation program was also reduced to only P25 million from P45 million.

With the reduced budget, Perez said some of their programs may have to be sacrificed.