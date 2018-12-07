Kasadya sa SRP to open on Saturday

CEBU CITY -Boom Boom or popularly known as Kasadya Amusement Park that is opened at the SRP during the holiday season will be transferred to another location this year.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said Boom Boom will now be located on a lot owned by Filinvest after UHRI was given authority to lease Kawit Island.

Boom Boom will open this Saturday, December 8. Tumulak added that the city will provide free bus rides for visitors.