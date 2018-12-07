Thirsty offers something new and distinctly refreshing
By Immae Lachica |December 07,2018 - 02:15 PM
Thirsty has been known for quenching thirst in a healthy way and has been known for all their fruit juices and shakes. Now, Thirsty offers you their newest Thirsty float.
A Thirsty float mix is composed of mango soft-served ice cream base, mango fruit chunks, cream and topped with crashed graham crackers.
This is a dessert mix you would want to get a hold off especially when you are on the go because after all this new Thirst float is the best comfort food you can have especially on a very hot day.
To start off Thirsty float wants to entice their valued customers by giving them one of the all time favorite desserts of Filipinos and that is mango float.
With this newest offer from Thirsty it is a sure hit and would surely get all those dessert enthusiast hooked with this newest dessert, but it doesn’t stop there because for the next coming days be ready to indulge in their other flavors.
