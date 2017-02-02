Davao Court orders Trillanes’ arrest for libel

The Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 54 on Friday ordered the arrest of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV for libel.

Trillanes is facing a case for libel before Judge Melinda Alconcel-Dayanghirang of Davao RTC Branch 150.

The case was lodged by Presidential son Paolo Duterte.

Last September, Duterte filed two cases of libel against Trillanes: one for accusing him of extorting money from Uber and other companies and the other for linking him to the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) from China in May last year.

The court set the senator’s bail at P24,000.