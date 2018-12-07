PRO-7 to join Sinulog 2019 activities
CEBU CITY- For the first time in years, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be joining parades and other activities lined up for the Sinulog 2019 celebration.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas said they want to join to show the people that Sinulog will remain safe.
Sinas said that with their presence on the streets, Cebuanos will not worry of their safety.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.