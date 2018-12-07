PRO-7 to join Sinulog 2019 activities

CEBU CITY- For the first time in years, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be joining parades and other activities lined up for the Sinulog 2019 celebration.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas said they want to join to show the people that Sinulog will remain safe.

Sinas said that with their presence on the streets, Cebuanos will not worry of their safety.