Budget for Mandaue CSWS slashed

THE Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) will have to make some adjustments in their programs for next year after their proposed budget for 2019 was slashed.

CSWS Head Jessie Perez said there might be programs that will be sacrificed due to lack of funding

The cut was effected after majority of the Mandaue City Council adopted the committee report to slash CSWS’ proposed budget during last Wednesday’s regular session.

From the proposed P35 million, the committee on appropriation, budget and finance chaired by Councilor Nenita Ceniza-Layese slashed it to P25 million.

Moreover, the budget for the CSWS donation program was also reduced from P45 million to P25 million.

Perez said they proposed to increase the budget as they are also expanding their services such as granting of financial assistance once in every three months instead of once a year.