Morning blaze displaces 90 individuals in Carcar

More or less 90 individuals in Barangay Poblacion 2, Carcar City, were displaced after their houses were razed by a fire on Friday morning.

Carcar City Mayor Nice Apura told Cebu Daily News that at least 20 structures were affected by yesterday’s fire.

He said that the fire victims are now temporarily housed at the Barangay Poblacion 2 multipurpose hall.

“Uban ani nila naa sa barangay samtang ang uban nakipuyo sa ilang kaliwat nga duol-duol,” said Apura.

(Some of them stayed at the barangay hall while some are staying with their relatives living nearby.)

Apura said that personnel from the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) are now verifying the identities of the fire victims.

Food and personal hygiene kits were already distributed to the evacuees, said Apura.

The mayor added that he will check with available funds from the city’s disaster agency and the final list from the CSWS before they can distribute financial assistance to the affected families.

“Sa pagkakaron pagkaon ug mga butang pa atong nahatag pero mohatag g’yud ta og financial assistance ani nila,” said Apura.

(Right now all we can give them is food and other needs but the city government will definitely give them financial assistance.)

The Carcar City Fire Station received the alarm at past 9 a.m.

An hour later, it was raised to Task Force Alpha so that firefighters from neighboring local government units can respond.

In a radio interview with dyLA, Cebu Provincial Fire Marshall Supt. Cesar Patrocino said that the fire mostly affected a residential area and portions of the city’s public market.

No one was injured, he added.

The fire was placed under control around 10:20 a.m.

“But as of now our fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause and total damage of the fire,” said Patrocino.