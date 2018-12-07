Very sad birthday

JAMES Francis Golfan would have turned four years old yesterday and his family had prepared for his birthday celebration.

Instead, his mother, Irene Manipis, spent the day working on the documents needed for his burial at the public cemetery in Carmen town

today.

Golfan is the toddler who died of dengue at the Danao City General Hospital last November 29 after attending physicians at the hospital’s emergency room allegedly declined to admit the child when they first came three days earlier.

“Magtapok man mi karon kay mangabot man ang among uban nga paryente. Karon mi mag-decide kung mo-file ba mi og kaso aron mausa among hukom. Lisod man pod kaayo kung moingon mi nga mo-file diha-diha dayon,” said Manipis in a phone interview on

Friday.

Manipis lamented the way they were treated by the attending physician at the emergency room when they first arrived at the hospital noon of November 26.

“Nihangyo gyud ko nga i-admit bisan og adto lang mi sa likod basta ma-dextrose lang akong anak kay luya gyud sya. Mao pud na ang recommendation sa doctor sa among [Barangay] health center sa

Carmen kay nag-positive man sa dengue pag test adtong buntag,” Manipis said.

Manipis said that she asked the physician if they could get a referral to transfer to another hospital like the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) instead, but the same was denied.

Dr. Rene Catan, head of the Provincial Health Office, earlier said that they have already asked the doctors to explain.

The Danao City General Hospital is a provincial hospital under the PHO.