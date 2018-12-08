P13M shabu seized in ‘One Time Big Time’ drug operations in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines -In just 48 hours, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) confiscated about two kilos of suspected shabu valued at around P13 million during their One Time Big Time operations.

The OTBT operations were conducted from December 6 to December 7, according to CCPO director Senior Superintendent Royina Garma.

Garma said the stashes of suspected shabu (crystal meth) were seized from the different drug personalities during the operation.