‘I feel like I’m dreaming,’ Revilla says on his acquittal

MANILA, Philippines — “Para akong nananaginip (I feel like I’m dreaming).”

An emotional Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said this on Friday after leaving the Custodial Center at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame.

The former senator was released because the Sandiganbayan’s First Division acquitted him of plunder in connection with the P10-billion pork barrel scam.

Revilla also said he missed almost five years of his life after being detained for a long time.

“After four years, six months ako nakakulong. […] Halos limang taon mahigit ang nawala sa akin [I have been imprisoned for almost four years, six months. I missed almost five years of my life],” he told local radio, DzMM.

He also acknowledged God for supporting him and also thanked his family for giving him strength.

“Pero ganun pa man ang aking pasasalamat dahil sa tulong ng Panginoon at sa tulong ng aking pamilya kung baga sila ay nagbigay ng tibay sa akin [But then again, I am thankful for the help of God and the help of my family for giving me strength],” he said.

Meanwhile, Revilla’s wife Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado, who accompanied Revilla on the way out of detention, expressed happiness as her husband may now come home after so many years.

“Sino bang hindi ngingiti nang hanggang tenga? Eh, eto na yung pinakahinihintay namin— makakabalik na sa bahay namin ang aming gwapong asawa (Who could not smile after this? This is the moment we have been waiting for — for my handsome husband to come home),” she said.

Since 2014, Revilla has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.