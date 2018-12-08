Cepca grand finals unfolds today

THE much-awaited grand finals of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) will be on today at the residence of its president, Engineer Jerry Maratas, at the Royale Cebu Estate in Consolacion town, north Cebu.

The clash of Cepca’s best wood pushers who qualified via the monthly finals over the year will have P5,000 for the champion while the runner-up will get P3,000, P2,000 for the third placer and P1,000 for the fourth placer. The fifth placer will receive P500.

The monthly finalists are Eduardo Dela Torre (January), Mario Bustillo (February), Rogelio Enriquez Jr. (March), Joselito Loques (April), Zilverstein Torres (May), Kidd Salazar (June), Arnolito Cadiz (July), Neal Amores (August), Richard Ouano (September), Percival Fiel (October), Edilberto Velarde Jr. (November) and Jose Atillo (December).

The non-qualifiers will also have their own category— Cepca Players B category, with the champion to get P3,000, second placer P2,000, third placer P1,000, fourth placer P700 and fifth placer P500. Same cash prizes will also go to the top 5 finishers in the kiddies and the lady players.

The cash prize for the non-qualifiers, who belonged to Cepca players A category, will depend on the number of participants who registers.

The tournament which will also be held in simultaneous with Cepca’s annual Christmas party has a registration fee of P500 for regular members and P250 for ladies and kiddies participants. Aside from the tournament, there will be games with exciting prizes at stake.