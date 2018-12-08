Stepping up to the plate

Cebuana Pau Maninang rising to the occasion in rookie year with Creamline Cool Smashers

In spite of being a rookie on a squad filled with some of the country’s most renowned volleyball players, Creamline’s Cebuana spiker Paula Marie Maninang has made a good account of herself in her championship run with the Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference Finals.

The Cool Smashers rallied from a six-point hole in the opening set and successfully quashed Ateneo-Motolite’s repeated comeback attempts to carve a masterful 25-20, 25-20, 25-15, win for the franchise’s second straight crown.

Maninang, who plays middle blocker, is in her first year playing for Creamline after graduating from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

She says the entire experience has been an eye-opener for her.

“Being a newbie in the Manila scene, it is a great opportunity to train and become teammates with the biggest names in the industry,” the 20-year-old Cebuana said.

“At first, I was really starstruck with my teammates especially Alyssa Valdez. But now, we are already comfortable with all the members of the team.”

She added that in spite of Valdez’s stature as the best volleyball player in the country, she has not acted the part and remains very humble and giving of her time.

“For me as a newbie, she constantly motivates me and I appreciate how she gives tips to me and even to other teammates and how she leads the team,” Maninang added.

Playing in the PVL has not been without its fair share of challenges for the daughter of local basketball great, Paul Maninang, but she has taken all of it in stride.

“The professional setting is very new to me. Also, from the college league going into the professional league, the mindset is already different because this is a new level of competition and I have to step up my game. I am now faced with faster and much taller opponents, that’s why I have to observe these and cope during training with extra work and determination,” said Maninang.

Homesick

The comely Cebuana also shares that she takes inspiration and strength from her family, especially her dad, who has been nothing short of supportive in her volleyball journey.

“My dad has always been my number 1 coach. But now, he is sick and I just wish I could take care of him. But he told me that I should pursue in playing for Creamline and just keep in mind that every time I play, I am making him proud,” she said.

“My family’s secret is that with constant prayer and a strong faith in God, we will never feel alone and we know that He will take care of me and my family even in our darkest days. It all goes back to Him!”