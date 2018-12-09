Davies Paints Cup : Judilla powers Mondo Skimcoat to victory
Mondo Skimcoat grabbed second place in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 2nd Davies Paints Cup after they upended Megacryl, 65-59, last Saturday at the University of San Carlos gym.
The victory did not come on a silver platter for Mondo as the game was tied at 43-all heading to the final canto.
However, the clutch shotmaking of Michael Judilla proved to be the difference for Mondo, which pulled away late to improve its record to 4-1 (win-loss) and send Megacryl down to 3-2.
Judilla put up 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists while veteran forward Jun Villacorta had 10 markers and seven boards.
Meanwhile, Bio-Fresh and Powerfloor won without even breaking a sweat, winning via forfeiture over their respective opponents.
Powerfloor still leads the league with a 5-0 record while Bio-Fresh nabbed their first win.
