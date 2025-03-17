Kris Aquino gibiyaan, gibuwagan sa uyab nga doktor: ‘He did not love me’

Nagbuwag na si Kris Aquino ug ang uyab niya nga doktor.

Kini kay tungod sa pinakabag-o nga Instagram post mismo sa Queen of All Media nga gibandera niya niadtong Marso 16.

“The doctor I loved left me because he wanted the freedom to travel, to break free from needing to care for & the reality of KRIS AQUINO who had multiplying autoimmune diseases with so few treatment options. Enough time has passed: he did not love me,” matud pa ni Kris.

Ang nakapakurat nga rebelasyon pa gyod sa kanhi TV host, gibayran pa gyod niya sa eksakto nga professional fees niini bisan pa nga manag-uyab sila.

Matud pa niya, “The TRUTH, in his words ‘INIWAN KITA DAHIL MAHIRAP KANG MAHALIN, sobrang sikip ng paligid’- my prayer is that he will now STOP trash talking & cursing my best friends and doctors who are still doing all they can to improve my quality of life, proving everyday genuine love, compassion & loyalty.”

Human niini kay ang iyang health update nga kung diin nagpaultrasound siya ug giinjeckan og steroids sa iyang tuhod.

“I cannot walk, each step is agony. The excruciating pain is from my knees all the way to my feet, a combination of deep bone pain (lupus arthritis, Polymyositis, and acute fibromyalgia),” matud pa niya sa iyang caption.

Niingon siya nga gipili niya nga i-share ang “current reality” niya para makahatag og paglaum.

“When you are unconditionally loved, when like me you are blessed with a son who will do all to lessen his mama’s physical & emotional suffering – HINDI KA SUSUKO. TINITIIS ko yung matinding sakit na parte na ng bawat araw ko dahil ang pagmamahal ng anak ay walang katumbas,” matud pa niya sa iyang IG.

Nipadayon pa gyod si Kris, “Life is difficult for all of us- but faith in God and REAL love proven by ACTION gives ALL the needed willpower to persevere.”

“Thank you God, thank you TO ALL for your continued prayers for my healing, and to MY ‘northern star’ – Bimb for being much more than your mama deserves,” matud pa niya.

Niingon pa siya, “TULOY ANG LABAN [yellow heart emoji].”

Kung mahinumduman nato nga niadtong miagi nga tuig, gibutyag ni Kris sa iyang interview ni Ogie Diaz nga may bag-o na nga nagpalipay sa iyang kasing-kasing taliwala sa gipaagi sa iyang mga health problem.

Pagbutyag pa niya niadto, ang inspirasyon niya kay usa ka doktor nga naa diri ra sa Pilipinas.

Mahinumduman nato nga niadtong miaging Septembre sa dihang nibalik sa Pilipinas si Kris para dinhi na lang ipadayon ang lain-lain nga treatment para sa iyang autoimmune diseases.