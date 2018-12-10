Trillanes posts bail in Pasay for libel cases filed by Paolo Duterte

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday secured temporary freedom after posting P96,000 bail before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court (RTC) for libel filed by former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte.

The Davao City RTC Branch 54 Judge Melinda Alconcel-Dayanghirang issued four warrants of arrest last Dec. 7 against the senator.

The judge set bail at P24,000 for each libel case — or a total of P96,000 — for Trillanes’ temporary freedom.

Trillanes earlier said he was to turn himself in to authorities but decided to post bail on Monday.

The senator also argued that under the 1987 Constitution he was immune from arrest for offenses punishable by not more than six years imprisonment while Congress is in session.

Trillanes also denounced the warrant of arrest as another attempt to silence him as one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s critics.

The court approved the bail and issued a release order for Trillanes.