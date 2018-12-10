Seniors receive cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Close to 2,000 senior citizens in Mandaue City received the remaining P2,000 financial assistance on Monday, December 10.

Jessie Perez, head of the Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), said senior citizens of Barangays Cambaro, Centro, Guizo, and Mantuyong headed to Mandaue Sports Complex on Monday to personally claim their aid.

The distribution of the last tranche of seniors’ financial assistance this year was divided into five clusters which will be distributed to their respective barangays until Friday.