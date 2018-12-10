Couple jailed after apartment owner tipped police of their illegal drug activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A young couple was arrested by police in an apartment in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City this afternoon for the possession of 30 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P400,000.

Chief Inspector Hugo Rio Ipong, chief of the Casuntingan Police Station, said they collared John Carlo del Castillo,23, and his girlfriend Angel Seguban, 19, after they received a call from the apartment owner, who tipped police of their illegal activities.

Ipong said that the couple was not around when the police team arrived at their apartment located along St. Therese Drive, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

The police team was already waiting for them when they returned at around 2 p.m.

Ipong said that during their search, they found 30 grams of suspected shabu, a digital weighing scale, a still undetermined amount of cash and drug paraphernalia from del Castillo’s backpack.

Del Castillo is from Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City while Seguban is a native of Amlan town, Negros Oriental.

Ipong said that the apartment owner called the police station early on Monday to report her suspicions on the couple’s illegal activities.

The apartment owner, he said, has seen several visitors drop by the couple’s unit since they moved in two weeks ago.

Police are now trying to trace the source of del Castillo’s shabu.

Ipong said that they sent the couple’s still unidentified supplier a text message using del Castillo’s cellular phone but the suspect did not reply.

Del Castillo said in a separate interview that he started his illegal drugs business just two months ago, but police believe that he has been engaged in the illegal activity for a long time now considering the volume of drugs that were confiscated from his possession.